Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $458,000 Position in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of American River Bankshares worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRB. FIG Partners raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 price objective on American River Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other American River Bankshares news, COO Kevin Bender sold 4,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $73,218.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,229.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.41. 3,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.25, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.31.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.92%. sell-side analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American River Bankshares announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase 310,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/hilton-capital-management-llc-raises-position-in-american-river-bankshares-amrb-updated.html.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary is American River Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s primary business is serving the commercial banking needs of small to mid-sized businesses. The Bank accepts checking and savings deposits; offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit; makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, secured real estate loans, and other installment and term loans, and offers other customary banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.