Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Major Shareholder Tourism Group Co. Ltd. Hna Sells 24,750,000 Shares

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) major shareholder Tourism Group Co. Ltd. Hna sold 24,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,140,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.13. 487,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,981. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $4,261.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HGV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 12.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 379,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 112,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 25.5% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 42,278 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a timeshare company that markets and sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs), manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, and operates a points-based vacation club. The Company operates its business across two segments: Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management.

