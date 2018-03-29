Hive (HVN) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Hive token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001217 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last week, Hive has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $48.61 million and approximately $123,937.00 worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002677 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00744622 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014635 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00146100 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030454 BTC.

Hive Token Profile

Hive’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. Hive’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,000,000 tokens. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. Hive’s official website is www.hive-project.net. The Reddit community for Hive is /r/hiveproject_net.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hive project aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes itpossible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token bult on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hive Token Trading

Hive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

