HM Payson & Co. Buys Shares of 103,314 Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (JCI)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 681,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. GCA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. GCA Investment Management LLC now owns 727,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,743,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 351,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 358,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share alerts:

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE JCI) traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.06. 886,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,978,682. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $31,784.54, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s payout ratio is currently 53.89%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 27,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,078,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $537,858.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,404.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs lowered Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.36 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/hm-payson-co-acquires-shares-of-103314-johnson-controls-international-plc-ordinary-share-jci-updated.html.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share Company Profile

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.