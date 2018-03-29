Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $321.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.56.

In other Teleflex news, Director George Babich, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.57, for a total transaction of $631,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,115.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total value of $49,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,759 shares of company stock worth $4,396,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.65. 18,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11,606.94, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $191.04 and a 1-year high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.17 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

