SYSCO Co. (SYY) Holdings Lifted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 62,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $299,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wayne Shurts sold 15,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $929,483.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,789.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,704 shares of company stock worth $10,012,748 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on SYSCO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

SYSCO Co. (SYY) traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 696,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,669. The company has a market cap of $30,981.10, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $48.85 and a 12 month high of $64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 61.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

