HM Payson & Co. Grows Position in Raytheon (RTN)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.77.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.62. 152,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $149.70 and a 12 month high of $222.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $62,060.52, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a $0.8675 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.13, for a total transaction of $33,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony F. O’brien sold 10,503 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $2,249,427.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,566,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,626,730. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

