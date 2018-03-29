HM Payson & Co. Trims Stake in Southern Co (SO)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,955,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,027,527,000 after acquiring an additional 821,503 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,933,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,805,000 after purchasing an additional 370,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,321,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,300,000 after purchasing an additional 342,203 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,378,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,666,000 after acquiring an additional 352,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Southern by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,292,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,339,000 after acquiring an additional 291,409 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Co (NYSE SO) traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,590. The stock has a market cap of $44,893.32, a PE ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.07. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Southern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.41.

About Southern

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

