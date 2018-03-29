Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Reduced by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $4,320,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 91.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 133,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 897,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,101,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 20,896,007 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $933,215,000 after purchasing an additional 956,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 221,401 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.48. 3,077,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,734,621. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $195,293.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 32.07%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Instinet increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/hochman-cole-investment-advisors-inc-sells-3855-shares-of-verizon-communications-inc-vz-updated.html.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.