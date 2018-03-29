HollyFrontier (HFC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/29/2018 – HollyFrontier was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at Argus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2018 – HollyFrontier had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $59.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2018 – HollyFrontier had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

3/12/2018 – HollyFrontier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HollyFrontier is one of the largest independent oil refiners in the U.S. with the capability to process a wide mix of crude. While its access to some of the fastest growing domestic markets bode well for the downstream operator, the Petro-Canada Lubricants acquisition has helped HollyFrontier expand into a high-margin, less competitive business. A strong financial position and attractive yields are other positives in the HFC story. However, HollyFrontier has been bogged down by contracting refining margins. In fact, the company delivered weaker–than-expected results in 4Q17 amid lower refined margins compared with 3Q17. Further, the U.S. refiners are feeling the pinch of higher RFS costs to comply with new cleaner gasoline production rules. Given these factors, we take a cautious stance on the prospects of the stock.”

3/7/2018 – HollyFrontier had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2018 – HollyFrontier had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2018 – HollyFrontier had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2018 – HollyFrontier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HollyFrontier is one of the largest independent oil refiners in the U.S. with the capability to process a wide mix of crude. While its access to some of the fastest growing domestic markets bode well for the downstream operator, the Petro-Canada Lubricants acquisition has helped HollyFrontier expand into a high-margin, less competitive business. A strong financial position and attractive yields are other positives in the HFC story. However, HollyFrontier has been bogged down by lingering issues pertaining to the refining margins, plus cost escalation associated with maintenance downtime and unplanned refinery shutdowns. As it is, we remain wary of the continued pressure on HollyFrontier's top line. Last but not the least, the U.S. refiners are feeling the pinch of higher RFS costs to comply with new cleaner gasoline production rules. Given these factors, we see HFC as a stock that ordinary investors should hold.”

2/16/2018 – HollyFrontier had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2018 – HollyFrontier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HollyFrontier is one of the largest independent oil refiners in the U.S. with the capability to process a wide mix of crude. While its access to some of the fastest growing domestic markets bode well for the downstream operator, the Petro-Canada Lubricants acquisition has helped HollyFrontier expand into a high-margin, less competitive business. A strong financial position and attractive yields are other positives in the HFC story. Finally, we expect improving refining outlook to buoy the company’s bottom line in the fourth quarter of 2017. Consequently, we think HollyFrontier offers substantial upside potential from the current price levels and view it as a preferred energy play to own now.”

2/2/2018 – HollyFrontier was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2018 – HollyFrontier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HollyFrontier is one of the largest independent oil refiners in the U.S. with the capability to process a wide mix of crude. While its access to some of the fastest growing domestic markets bode well for the downstream operator, the Petro-Canada Lubricants acquisition has helped HollyFrontier expand into a high-margin, less competitive business. A strong financial position and attractive yields are other positives in the HFC story. However, HollyFrontier has been bogged down by lingering issues pertaining to the refining margins, plus cost escalation associated with maintenance downtime and unplanned refinery shutdowns. As it is, we remain wary of the continued pressure on HollyFrontier's top line. Last but not the least, the U.S. refiners are feeling the pinch of higher RFS costs to comply with new cleaner gasoline production rules. Given these factors, we see HFC as a stock that ordinary investors should hold.”

1/30/2018 – HollyFrontier had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.83. 590,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,859. The company has a market capitalization of $8,687.25, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 45.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 84.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 33,814 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corporation is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. It segments include Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations of the Company’s El Dorado, Kansas (the El Dorado Refinery); refinery facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma (collectively, the Tulsa Refineries); a refinery in Artesia, New Mexico that is operated in conjunction with crude oil distillation and vacuum distillation and other facilities situated 65 miles away in Lovington, New Mexico (collectively, the Navajo Refinery); refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming (the Cheyenne Refinery); a refinery in Woods Cross, Utah (the Woods Cross Refinery), and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company (HFC Asphalt).

