HollyFrontier (HFC) PT Raised to $56.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Argus from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HFC. Zacks Investment Research cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE HFC) opened at $47.56 on Thursday. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,687.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemical Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 220,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,745,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “HollyFrontier (HFC) PT Raised to $56.00” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/hollyfrontier-hfc-pt-raised-to-56-00.html.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. It segments include Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations of the Company’s El Dorado, Kansas (the El Dorado Refinery); refinery facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma (collectively, the Tulsa Refineries); a refinery in Artesia, New Mexico that is operated in conjunction with crude oil distillation and vacuum distillation and other facilities situated 65 miles away in Lovington, New Mexico (collectively, the Navajo Refinery); refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming (the Cheyenne Refinery); a refinery in Woods Cross, Utah (the Woods Cross Refinery), and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company (HFC Asphalt).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.