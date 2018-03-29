HollyWoodCoin Price Hits $3.90 (CRYPTO:HWC)

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, HollyWoodCoin has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. HollyWoodCoin has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $94,355.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HollyWoodCoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.90 or 0.00052476 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014609 BTC.

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GeoCoin (GEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022337 BTC.

Fastcoin (FST) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tychocoin (TYCHO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Coin Profile

HollyWoodCoin is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 20,306,883 coins and its circulating supply is 951,605 coins. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin. The official website for HollyWoodCoin is hollywoodcoin.us.

HollyWoodCoin Coin Trading

HollyWoodCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and BTC-Alpha. It is not currently possible to purchase HollyWoodCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyWoodCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HollyWoodCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

