HomeBlockCoin Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (HBC)

HomeBlockCoin (CURRENCY:HBC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. One HomeBlockCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. HomeBlockCoin has a total market capitalization of $163,557.00 and approximately $10,276.00 worth of HomeBlockCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HomeBlockCoin has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00040999 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002661 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000128 BTC.

HomeBlockCoin Profile

HBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. HomeBlockCoin’s total supply is 9,529,146 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. HomeBlockCoin’s official website is www.homeblockcoin.com. The Reddit community for HomeBlockCoin is /r/HomeBlockCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HomeBlockCoin’s official Twitter account is @HomeBlockCoin.

Buying and Selling HomeBlockCoin

HomeBlockCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase HomeBlockCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HomeBlockCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HomeBlockCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

