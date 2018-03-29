Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Insider Buys £152.88 in Stock

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin purchased 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 728 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of £152.88 ($211.22).

Tom Rusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Tom Rusin acquired 21 shares of Homeserve stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 718 ($9.92) per share, with a total value of £150.78 ($208.32).

On Monday, January 22nd, Tom Rusin acquired 19 shares of Homeserve stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 824 ($11.38) per share, with a total value of £156.56 ($216.30).

Shares of Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) opened at GBX 742.50 ($10.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2,400.00 and a PE ratio of 3,228.26. Homeserve plc has a 1-year low of GBX 521.93 ($7.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 872 ($12.05).

HSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group boosted their price target on shares of Homeserve from GBX 630 ($8.70) to GBX 680 ($9.39) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 890 ($12.30) price target on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Homeserve to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.74) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 811 ($11.20).

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in providing home emergency, repair and heating installation services. The Company’s segments include UK, USA, France, Spain and New Markets. The Company designs a range of water, heating and electrical related home assistance products.

