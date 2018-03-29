Honda Motor (HMC) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

News coverage about Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Honda Motor earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2516338237537 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several brokerages have commented on HMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group set a $43.00 price target on Honda Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of HMC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 535,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $61,099.46, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.33. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3,957.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,725.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $93.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.45%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. (Honda) develops, manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and power products across the world. The Company’s segments include Motorcycle Business, Automobile business, Financial services business, and Power product and other businesses. The Company produces a range of motorcycles, with engine displacement ranging from the 50 cubic centimeters class to the 1,800 cubic centimeters class.

