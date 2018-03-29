Hooker Furniture (HOFT) & NACCO Industries (NC) Head to Head Analysis

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ: HOFT) and NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

This table compares Hooker Furniture and NACCO Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hooker Furniture 4.96% 14.89% 9.63% NACCO Industries 7.62% 9.15% 4.00%

Volatility & Risk

Hooker Furniture has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NACCO Industries has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hooker Furniture pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. NACCO Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Hooker Furniture pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NACCO Industries pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Hooker Furniture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of NACCO Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Hooker Furniture shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of NACCO Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hooker Furniture and NACCO Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hooker Furniture $577.22 million 0.75 $25.28 million $2.64 13.90 NACCO Industries $104.78 million 2.15 $30.33 million $4.42 7.43

NACCO Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hooker Furniture. NACCO Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hooker Furniture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hooker Furniture and NACCO Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hooker Furniture 0 0 0 0 N/A NACCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hooker Furniture beats NACCO Industries on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation is a home furnishings marketing, design and logistics company offering sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The Company operates through three segments: casegoods furniture, upholstered furniture and all other. The Company’s casegoods product categories include accents, home office, dining, bedroom and home entertainment furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand. Its residential upholstered seating companies include Bradington-Young, which is engaged in upscale motion and stationary leather furniture, and Sam Moore Furniture, which is engaged in upscale occasional chairs, settees, sofas and sectional seating with a focus on cover-to-frame customization. It also markets a line of imported leather upholstery under the Hooker Upholstery trade name. All other segment operates under the H Contract and Homeware brands.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc. is a holding company. The Company’s principal business includes mining. The Company operates through the NACoal segment. The Company’s subsidiary includes The North American Coal Corporation (NACoal). The Company’s NACoal segment mines coal for use in power generation and provides mining services for other natural resources companies. Coal is surface mined from NACoal’s mines in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana and the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. NACoal’s operating coal mining subsidiaries include Bisti Fuels Company, LLC (Bisti), Caddo Creek Resources Company, LLC (Caddo Creek), Camino Real Fuels, LLC (Camino Real), The Coteau Properties Company (Coteau), Coyote Creek Mining Company, LLC (Coyote Creek), Demery Resources Company, LLC (Demery), The Falkirk Mining Company (Falkirk), Liberty Fuels Company, LLC (Liberty), Mississippi Lignite Mining Company (MLMC) and The Sabine Mining Company (Sabine).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.