HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,174.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One HOQU token can now be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ForkDelta and IDEX. In the last week, HOQU has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $11,174.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002623 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00706964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000663 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013362 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00145817 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00180048 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 888,888,000 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and ForkDelta. It is not possible to purchase HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

