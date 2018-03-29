Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

HBNC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,900. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $759.67, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 million. analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis Kuhn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,286,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 767,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 179,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 65,429 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 327,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 55,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

