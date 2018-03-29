Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) by 111.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 170,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.44% of Hortonworks worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hortonworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Hortonworks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 331,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hortonworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,230,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hortonworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hortonworks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 934,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ HDP) opened at $19.74 on Thursday. Hortonworks Inc has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $22.00.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Hortonworks’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Hortonworks Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HDP. Credit Suisse Group cut Hortonworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hortonworks from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lowered Hortonworks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Hortonworks in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

In other Hortonworks news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 561,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $10,396,918.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,611.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott E. Gnau sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $45,522.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 345,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,993.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,376,572 shares of company stock worth $25,762,215. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hortonworks, Inc is a provider and distributor of enterprise-scale data management software platforms. The Company’s product offerings include Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), Hortonworks Sandbox and Hortonworks DataFlow Platform (HDF). It provides support subscription offerings and related professional services for its enterprise-scale Connected Data Platforms, such as HDP and HDF.

