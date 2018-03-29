Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 763,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,884,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 661,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,872,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 432,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 77,604 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 329,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,992,000 after buying an additional 250,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 108.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,883,000 after buying an additional 171,153 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 13,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $641,971.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,732 shares in the company, valued at $641,971. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 14,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $674,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at $674,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,042 shares of company stock worth $3,554,964 over the last three months. 69.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) opened at $43.60 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2,882.21, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions.

