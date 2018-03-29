HSBC Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFX) a €55.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €55.00 ($67.90) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AFX. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($59.26) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Commerzbank set a €42.00 ($51.85) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($66.67) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($74.07) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carl Zeiss Meditec has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.11 ($65.57).

Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFX) opened at €51.55 ($63.64) on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €37.53 ($46.33) and a 52-week high of €55.25 ($68.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $4,490.00 and a PE ratio of 34.14.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

