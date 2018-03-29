Innogy (ETR:IGY) Given a €40.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Innogy (ETR:IGY) received a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective from investment analysts at HSBC in a report released on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IGY. Commerzbank set a €38.10 ($47.04) price target on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($48.77) price target on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €38.50 ($47.53) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Bank of America set a €41.80 ($51.60) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($40.12) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.42 ($43.73).

Innogy stock opened at €38.30 ($47.28) on Monday. Innogy has a 52 week low of €29.11 ($35.94) and a 52 week high of €42.68 ($52.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $21,380.00 and a PE ratio of 27.36.

Innogy Company Profile

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It primarily operates through three segments: Grid & Infrastructure, Renewables, and Retail. The Grid & Infrastructure segment operates electricity and gas distribution grids in Germany and Eastern Europe with a length of approximately 574,000 kilometers serving approximately 16 million power and 7 million gas customers.

