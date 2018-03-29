Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at HSBC from GBX 1,940 ($26.80) to GBX 2,030 ($28.05) in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s current price.

GOG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,355 ($18.72) to GBX 1,360 ($18.79) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($28.74) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($25.01) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,930 ($26.66).

Get Go-Ahead Group alerts:

Go-Ahead Group stock opened at GBX 1,711.20 ($23.64) on Monday. Go-Ahead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,310 ($18.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,952 ($26.97). The company has a market cap of $679.22 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.91.

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported GBX 115.50 ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Go-Ahead Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of GBX 182.94 billion during the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Go-Ahead Group (GOG) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,030” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/hsbc-raises-go-ahead-group-gog-price-target-to-gbx-2030-updated.html.

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

Receive News & Ratings for Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.