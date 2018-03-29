HSBC Reiterates Buy Rating for Pennon Group (PNN)

Pennon Group (LON:PNN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 820 ($11.33) price objective on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.62% from the company’s previous close.

PNN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.88) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Pennon Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 870 ($12.02) to GBX 840 ($11.61) in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 890 ($12.30) to GBX 790 ($10.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.53) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 749 ($10.35) price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 836.27 ($11.55).

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 632.60 ($8.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,540.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,437.73. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 600.23 ($8.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 947.23 ($13.09).

In other Pennon Group news, insider Helen Barrett-Hague sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 765 ($10.57), for a total transaction of £2,011.95 ($2,779.70). Also, insider John Parker acquired 17,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 587 ($8.11) per share, for a total transaction of £99,948.49 ($138,088.55). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,093 shares of company stock worth $10,037,633.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc is an environmental infrastructure company. The Company operates through subsidiaries, which include South West Water Limited, Bournemouth Water Limited and Viridor Limited. The Company’s segments include Water and Waste management. Its water business comprises the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water Limited and the regulated water services undertaken by Bournemouth Water Limited.

