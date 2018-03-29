Huazhu Hotels Group (HTHT) Trading Down 6%

Huazhu Hotels Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $122.80 and last traded at $123.14. Approximately 631,277 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 593,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.02.

HTHT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. T.H. Capital set a $175.00 target price on Huazhu Hotels Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Huazhu Hotels Group from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

The company has a market cap of $8,515.99, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group in the third quarter worth about $115,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huazhu Hotels Group

China Lodging Group, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under the Joya Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, Hi Inn, Grand Mercure Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, and Ibis Hotel brand names for business and leisure traveler customers.

