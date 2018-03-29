Hudson's Bay (HBC) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at TD Securities

Hudson's Bay (TSE:HBC) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

HBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hudson's Bay from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hudson's Bay from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Hudson's Bay from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hudson's Bay from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hudson's Bay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.67.

Get Hudson's Bay alerts:

Shares of Hudson's Bay (TSE HBC) traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.80. 147,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,700.00, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.17. Hudson's Bay has a 1 year low of C$8.02 and a 1 year high of C$13.43.

In other Hudson's Bay news, insider L&T B. (Cayman) Inc. sold 191,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.50, for a total transaction of C$2,199,950.00. Also, Director Robert C. Baker sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$151,420.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 672,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,550,502.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/hudsons-bay-hbc-pt-lowered-to-c10-00-at-td-securities.html.

About Hudson's Bay

Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) is a Canada-based department store retailer. The Company is an operator and a consolidator, as well as a real estate developer. The Company’s retail portfolio includes approximately 10 banners, in formats ranging from luxury to better department stores to off price fashion shopping destinations, with over 460 stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson's Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson's Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.