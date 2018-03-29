Hugo Dixon Acquires 120,000 Shares of Sanditon Investment Trust PLC (SIT) Stock

Sanditon Investment Trust PLC (LON:SIT) insider Hugo Dixon bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £99,600 ($137,607.07).

Sanditon Investment Trust PLC (LON:SIT) opened at GBX 84.75 ($1.17) on Thursday. Sanditon Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 104.88 ($1.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -847.50.

Sanditon Investment Trust Company Profile

Sanditon Investment Trust plc is an investment trust, which is engaged in portfolio investment. The Trust’s investment objective is to deliver absolute returns of at least 2% per annum, compounded annually, above retail prices index excluding mortgage interest payments (RPIX), and be an asset diversifier for shareholders by targeting low correlation with leading large capitalization equity indices.

