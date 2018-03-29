Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.93.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $16,457.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

