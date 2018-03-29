I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $1.05 on Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00013990 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $17.50 million and $77,720.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.58 or 0.04458820 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001307 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007324 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012738 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 16,619,709 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.