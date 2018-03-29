Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.71 million.

Shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 146,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,414. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $11.40.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is an online marketing technology company. The Company serves as an integrated cross-channel gateway that provides marketers ways to optimize their online marketing cycle. Its integrated data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both PC and mobile devices.

