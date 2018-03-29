ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Sells $3,356,179.38 in Stock

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez sold 13,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.66, for a total transaction of $3,356,179.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,464,464.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.00. 40,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,600. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $144.25 and a 1 year high of $265.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,050.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.42.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.94. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $370.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 286.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICUI. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ICU Medical by 38.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics.

