iDice Price Hits $0.0491 on Major Exchanges (ICE)

iDice (CURRENCY:ICE) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One iDice token can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and CoinExchange. iDice has a total market capitalization of $77,080.00 and $18.00 worth of iDice was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iDice has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002668 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00712044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000649 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013501 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00145394 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00028713 BTC.

About iDice

iDice’s launch date was June 12th, 2017. iDice’s total supply is 2,071,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,571,013 tokens. iDice’s official website is idice.io. iDice’s official Twitter account is @idice_io.

Buying and Selling iDice

iDice can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to buy iDice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDice must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iDice using one of the exchanges listed above.

