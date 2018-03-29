IHS Markit (INFO) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at UBS

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) had its target price upped by UBS from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair raised IHS Markit from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised IHS Markit from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19,415.35, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. IHS Markit has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $50.00.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.91 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,677,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin sold 66,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $3,173,697.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 338,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,308.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,562 shares of company stock worth $9,923,853. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,036,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,081,000 after acquiring an additional 512,484 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,088,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,258,000 after buying an additional 158,338 shares during the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,039,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,832,000 after buying an additional 1,152,197 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,788,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,216,000 after buying an additional 275,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,040,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,720,000 after buying an additional 769,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “IHS Markit (INFO) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at UBS” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/ihs-markit-info-price-target-raised-to-54-00-at-ubs.html.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.