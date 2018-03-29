IHS Markit (INFO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair raised shares of IHS Markit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

INFO stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19,187.64, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $932.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 50,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,612 shares in the company, valued at $7,037,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,677,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,562 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,853. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. BT Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in IHS Markit by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,039,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,197 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,215 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,015,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,553 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 458.4% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,141,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,295,000 after purchasing an additional 936,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $40,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

