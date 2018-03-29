Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has $1.63 Million Position in II-VI, Inc. (IIVI)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lessened its holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,806 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of II-VI worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get II-VI alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of II-VI to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $378,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,335 shares in the company, valued at $12,324,258.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.15. 100,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,663. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. II-VI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2,665.05, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.12.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. II-VI had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/ii-vi-inc-iivi-shares-sold-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-updated.html.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.