Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 102,393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Illumina by 14.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Illumina by 6.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 45.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ ILMN) traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.60. 202,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,142. Illumina has a 1 year low of $167.16 and a 1 year high of $256.64. The stock has a market cap of $34,893.39, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Illumina had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.39.

In related news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $271,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,204.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Stapley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total transaction of $433,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,061,950.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,137 shares of company stock valued at $12,263,490. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

