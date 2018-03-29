ImmunoGen (IMGN) PT Set at $5.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price objective on ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.79.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $1,720.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.17.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ImmunoGen news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,043.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 67,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $736,083.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,003.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,433. 6.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapeutics using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. An ADC with the Company’s technology comprises an antibody that binds to a target found on tumor cells conjugated to one of its anti-cancer agents as a payload to kill the tumor cell once the ADC has bound to its target.

