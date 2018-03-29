Independent Money System 24 Hour Volume Reaches $166.00 (IMS)

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Independent Money System coin can now be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Independent Money System has a total market cap of $197,396.00 and $166.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Independent Money System has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00046790 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001903 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001735 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,361.50 or 3.54489000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003291 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00129566 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Independent Money System Coin Profile

Independent Money System (CRYPTO:IMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. The official website for Independent Money System is independentmoneysystem.com. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto.

Buying and Selling Independent Money System

Independent Money System can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Independent Money System directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Independent Money System must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Independent Money System using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

