IA Financial Group (IAG) Director Yvon Charest Buys 1,600 Shares

IA Financial Group (TSE:IAG) Director Yvon Charest acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$54.39 per share, with a total value of C$87,024.00.

Yvon Charest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 13th, Yvon Charest acquired 750 shares of IA Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$54.01 per share, with a total value of C$40,507.50.

Shares of IA Financial Group (TSE:IAG) traded up C$0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$53.00. 116,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,107. IA Financial Group has a 12-month low of C$48.74 and a 12-month high of C$62.01. The company has a market cap of $5,770.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.83.

IA Financial Group (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.05). IA Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of C$3.68 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. IA Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. CIBC set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of IA Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of IA Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$60.00 target price on shares of IA Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IA Financial Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of IA Financial Group from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.29.

About IA Financial Group

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, doing business as, iA Financial Group, primarily provides various life and health insurance products in Canada. It operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and Other segments.

