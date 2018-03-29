InflationCoin (IFLT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $323.00

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 65.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. InflationCoin has a total market cap of $886,585.00 and $323.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, InflationCoin has traded down 61.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InflationCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.15 or 0.04338960 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001250 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012552 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007305 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012342 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 41,790,260,866 coins. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS with random super block rewards. It uses high PoS rewards to destribute the supply fairly. “

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to buy InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InflationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.