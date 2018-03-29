Information Services Group, Inc. (III) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on III shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barrington Research set a $6.00 target price on Information Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Friday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 7,572.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 43,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,903,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 106,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,955. The stock has a market cap of $183.92, a PE ratio of -81.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc is a technology insights, market intelligence and advisory services company. The Company operates in the segment of fact-based sourcing advisory services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments through research, benchmarking, consulting and managed services with a focus on information technology, business process transformation, program management services and enterprise resource planning.

