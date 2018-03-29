Innogy (ETR:IGY) PT Set at €38.50 by Macquarie

Innogy (ETR:IGY) has been given a €38.50 ($47.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.76 ($45.38) price target on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. UBS set a €38.00 ($46.91) price target on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($39.51) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Innogy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.42 ($43.73).

Get Innogy alerts:

Shares of Innogy stock opened at €38.34 ($47.33) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,380.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39. Innogy has a one year low of €29.11 ($35.94) and a one year high of €42.68 ($52.69).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/innogy-igy-pt-set-at-38-50-by-macquarie-updated.html.

Innogy Company Profile

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It primarily operates through three segments: Grid & Infrastructure, Renewables, and Retail. The Grid & Infrastructure segment operates electricity and gas distribution grids in Germany and Eastern Europe with a length of approximately 574,000 kilometers serving approximately 16 million power and 7 million gas customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Innogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.