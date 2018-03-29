Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.32% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $115,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $150,000. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,039. The firm has a market cap of $427.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.55. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 208.92%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INO. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Inovio) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases.

