InPay Price Reaches $0.10 (INPAY)

InPay (CURRENCY:INPAY) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. InPay has a market cap of $1.00 million and $131.00 worth of InPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InPay has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One InPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

InPay Profile

InPay launched on April 14th, 2017. InPay’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. InPay’s official website is inpay.tech. InPay’s official Twitter account is @InPay_Team.

InPay Token Trading

InPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase InPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InPay must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

