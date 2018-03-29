Insider Buying: Augean plc (AUG) Insider Purchases £260,000 in Stock

Augean plc (LON:AUG) insider Roger McDowell bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £260,000 ($359,215.25).

Augean plc (LON AUG) opened at GBX 31 ($0.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 and a P/E ratio of 1,550.00. Augean plc has a one year low of GBX 22.35 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 67.44 ($0.93).

About Augean

Augean PLC is engaged in the provision of specialist services focused on hazardous waste. The Company operates through five segments: Energy and Construction, which includes a site at Cooks Hole in Northamptonshire where minerals are extracted and also generates energy as electricity from closed landfill cells and operates over three hazardous and non-hazardous landfill operating sites; Radioactive Waste Services, which provides waste disposal services of low level radioactive wastes and naturally occurring radioactive material produced in the United Kingdom; Augean Integrated Services; which operates a High Temperature Incinerator at Sandwich, East Kent and a site in Cannock focused on Total Waste Management solutions; Augean North Sea Services, which provides waste management and waste processing services to offshore oil and gas operators, and Industry and Infrastructure, which provides specialist industrial cleaning services and operates over three waste processing sites.

