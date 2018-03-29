Insider Buying: BonTerra Resources (BTR) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) Director Nav Dhaliwal bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.

Nav Dhaliwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Nav Dhaliwal bought 5,000 shares of BonTerra Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,500.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Nav Dhaliwal bought 33,000 shares of BonTerra Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

Shares of BonTerra Resources (CVE BTR) traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.08, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.72. BonTerra Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.37 and a 12 month high of C$0.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTR shares. Beacon Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BonTerra Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Fundamental Research set a C$1.03 price target on BonTerra Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

About BonTerra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property includes West Arena property located in the Urban-Barry belt, Quebec.

