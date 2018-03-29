Zinc Metals Corp. Canada Buys 42,000 Shares of Canada Zinc Metals Corp. (CZX) Stock

Canada Zinc Metals Corp. (CVE:CZX) insider Zinc Metals Corp. Canada bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,600.00.

Zinc Metals Corp. Canada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada bought 30,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,800.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada bought 78,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,180.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada bought 35,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada bought 50,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,000.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada bought 28,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,240.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada bought 80,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,800.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada purchased 40,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada purchased 5,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,500.00.

CZX stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.32. The company had a trading volume of 272,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,677. The company has a market cap of $54.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.75. Canada Zinc Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$0.39.

Canada Zinc Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has mining interests in properties located in British Columbia. Its projects include Akie property and Kechika Regional project. The Akie Property is located approximately 260 kilometers north-northwest of the town of Mackenzie in northeastern British Columbia.

