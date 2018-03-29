Insider Buying: Capital Southwest Co. (CSWC) Director Buys $51,300.00 in Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director John H. Wilson purchased 3,000 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $273.72, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 91.90% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 272.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 30,349 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 72,761 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 867,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,008,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 45,077 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is an investment company that specializes in providing customized financing to middle market companies in a range of industry segments located primarily in the United States. The Company is a specialty lending company. Its principal investment objective is to produce risk-adjusted returns by generating current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity and equity related investments.

