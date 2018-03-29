Insider Buying: Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (CIK) Insider Purchases 23,800 Shares of Stock

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) insider Americas Holding Corp. Csam purchased 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $75,922.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Americas Holding Corp. Csam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, Americas Holding Corp. Csam purchased 32,517 shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $103,729.23.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Americas Holding Corp. Csam purchased 18,900 shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $60,669.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Americas Holding Corp. Csam acquired 6,240 shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $20,217.60.

On Friday, March 16th, Americas Holding Corp. Csam acquired 26,684 shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $86,456.16.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN CIK) traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.22. 158,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,582. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 139,740 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 399,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 190,322 shares during the period.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, which include advertising, auto parts and equipment, brokerage, building and construction, building materials, cable and satellite television, chemicals, consumer/commercial/lease financing, electronics, energy-exploration and production, food-wholesale, forestry and paper, gas distribution, health facilities, insurance brokerage, media-diversified, media content, medical products, metals and mining, oil field equipment and services, packaging, personal and household products, pharmaceuticals, software-services, real estate investment trusts, restaurants, specialty retail, and recreation and travel.

