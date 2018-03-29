Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Insider Anna Manz Buys 12 Shares

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) insider Anna Manz acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,172 ($43.82) per share, with a total value of £380.64 ($525.89).

Shares of Johnson Matthey (LON JMAT) traded down GBX 50 ($0.69) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,042 ($42.03). The stock had a trading volume of 591,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,080.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,601.05. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 2,681 ($37.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,511 ($48.51).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JMAT shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($45.59) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($46.97) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($53.88) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($52.50) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,592.22 ($49.63).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/insider-buying-johnson-matthey-plc-jmat-insider-acquires-12-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey Plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Emission Control Technologies, Process Technologies, Precious Metal Products, Fine Chemicals, and New Businesses. The Emission Control Technologies division manufactures catalysts, which control harmful emissions from cars and other light duty vehicles powered by various types of fuel, as well as from diesel powered trucks, buses, and non-road machinery.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.